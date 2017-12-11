Latest update December 11th, 2017 1:46 AM

Sri Lanka dismiss India for 112 in 1st ODI

Dec 11, 2017 Sports 0

DHARAMSALA: Fast bowler Suranga Lakmal claimed four wickets to help Sri Lanka skittle out India for 112 in the first one-day international in Dharamsala.

Put into bat, the hosts could only survive 38.2 overs against an inspired Sri Lankan pace attack. Mahendra Singh Dhoni top-scored with a gritty 65 after India had slipped to 29-7.

Lakmal returned career-best ODI figures of 4-13, with fellow paceman Nuwan Pradeep picking up two wickets in swinging conditions.

