Sri Lanka dismiss India for 112 in 1st ODI

DHARAMSALA: Fast bowler Suranga Lakmal claimed four wickets to help Sri Lanka skittle out India for 112 in the first one-day international in Dharamsala.

Put into bat, the hosts could only survive 38.2 overs against an inspired Sri Lankan pace attack. Mahendra Singh Dhoni top-scored with a gritty 65 after India had slipped to 29-7.

Lakmal returned career-best ODI figures of 4-13, with fellow paceman Nuwan Pradeep picking up two wickets in swinging conditions.