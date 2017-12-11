Indian forces using ‘chemical weapons’ in held Kashmir: AJK president

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan claimed that Indian security forces are using “chemical weapons” against civilians in India-held Kashmir (IHK).

The AJK president, delivering a speech in Islamabad to mark International Human Rights Day, said that there have been a number of deaths due to the use of chemical weapons in IHK.

Earlier this year, the Foreign Office also tried to draw attention towards the use of chemical munitions against civilians in IHK. It was the first time that such a serious allegation had been levelled by Pakistan against India.

A series of international treaties, specifically the Chemical Weapons Convention, prohibits the use of chemical weapons not only in international armed conflicts but also non-international armed conflicts rather in all circumstances.

Sardar Khan also claimed that attempts are being made to change the population ratio in Kashmir.

Earlier this week, the AJK president had claimed that the demographics in IHK are being manipulated with an ulterior motive to harm Kashmiris’ freedom struggle.

In addition to the violation of the rights of Kashmiris in IHK, Khan said that crimes against humanity are also being committed there.

“The international community has not played its role in solving the Kashmir dispute,” he said, adding that during his recent trip to Brussels and Washington he emphasised the need for a solution to the Kashmir dispute.

Khan said that in order to find the solution, Pakistan must remain strong.