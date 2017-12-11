Five PML-N lawmakers announce resignation protesting inaction against Rana Sanaullah

Five PML-N lawmakers announced their resignations from public office during a Khatm-i-Nabuwwat conference organised by Pir Sialvi in Faisalabad.

The lawmakers belonging to Punjab’s Jhang, Chiniot, Faisalabad and Sargodha districts, include MNAs Dr Nisar Ahmad Jutt and Ghulam Bibi Bharwana; Punjab MPAs Maulana Rehmatullah, Nizam-ud-Din Sialvi — Pir Hameeduddin Sialvi’s son — and Khan Muhammad Baloch.

They said they would step down from their positions in the assemblies due to government inaction against Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah.

The Punjab law minister came under fire from various quarters for his remarks regarding the status of Ahmadis in the country in a TV show, which he said, had been “distorted and twisted by some rivals to take political advantage”.

Pir Sialvi, who is also a former senator, earlier claimed at least 15 parliamentarians “spiritually associated” with the Sial Sharif shrinewould tender their resignations at the public meeting in Faisalabad.

Earlier this week, the Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif had assured the Pir that he would visit him shortly and clarify the position and remarks of Rana Sanaullah.

Punjab’s Religious Affairs Minister Zaeem Hussain Qadri and standing committee chairman Malik Waris Kallu had also given a similar assurance to the spiritual leader that Sanaullah would appear before him to clarify his remarks and would resign as minister if he “fails to satisfy” the Pir Sahib.