Babar Ghauri, Shamim Siddiqui part ways with MQM over ‘personal reasons’

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leaders Babar Ghauri and Shamim Siddiqui announced to part ways with the party.

Both the leaders resigned due to personal reasons, according to media, saying they will not be joining any other faction or political party.

Siddiqui said he made the decision in the best interest of the Muhajir community and aimed at not gaining any political mileage.

The MQM has an array of resignations and change of loyalties following the creation of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) – led by former MQM mayor Karachi Syed Mustafa Kamal.

Last month, Muttahida Qaumi-Pakistan leader Syed Ali Raza Abidi resigned after MQM-P announced an electoral alliance with the PSP which was followed by differences within the party that led to Dr Farooq Sattar’s two-hour long resignation which he took back after a while.