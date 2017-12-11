Anil Kapoor to reportedly play Salman Khan’s dad in ‘Race 3’

Despite only the age difference of nine years, Anil Kapoor is said to play the role of Salman Khan’s father in the third edition of the super hit franchise ‘Race’.

In the last two installments of the movie, Saif Ali Khan played the lead role and Anil played a cop character in the film but the third rendition has made a lot changes. Firstly, one Khan has replaced another, that is Salman has taken Saif’s place.

The latest change that has surfaced is that Anil will be coming back to the movie with a new character unlike the older parts in the first two movies. He will be playing the father of the main hero, Salman, in the movie.

“Anil is the head of the family that Salman is a part of. He plays a pivotal character in the film,” a source told Mid-day. It was also reported that this role was previously offered to Amitabh Bachchan but the actor apparently refused the offer.

“After mulling over it for a while, Big B turned it down. Anil too had reservations when he was offered the project. But this week, he finally relented,” the source claimed. “While Salman goaded him into coming on board, Anil was also offered a handsome remuneration for the film,” the source further added.

Salman had played the lover of Anil’s daughter Sonam Kapoor in ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, so this comes as no surprise. Anil-Salman duo has done a number of hit movies together, including ‘No Entry’ and ‘Biwi No 1’.

In the meantime, Anil has his hands full with strong movie projects. The actor is working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkumar Rao in their upcoming movie ‘Fanne Khan’.