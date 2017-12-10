Zero tolerance for corrupt and dishonest police officers, says Sultan Azam Taimoori

Sultan Azam Taimoori takes charge as new IGP Islamabad

By Asghar Ali Mubarak

The newly appointed Inspector General of Police Islamabad Mr. Sultan Azam Taimuri said honest, dedicated and impartial officers would be encouraged and there would be zero tolerance for corrupt and dishonest police officers.

He said this after taking the charge of his office and addressing police officers/officials at Police Lines Headquarters. He said that Helpline SMS/phones were being installed at all police stations so that public could lodge complaint in case of any emergency.

Earlier the Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Sultan Azam Taimuri also chaired an orientation meeting with all the police officers of Islamabad Police. The federal government has appointed Sultan Azam Temuri as inspector general of police (IGP) Islamabad on other day.

The Establishment Division already issued a notification regarding transfer of Sultan Azam Temuri from the post of RPO Gujranwala and directed him to take charge as IGP Islamabad with immediate effect. Dr.Sultan Azam Taimori Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad police belong to Police Service of Pakistan (PSP).

He served in different capacities and was Assistant Inspector General in September 2011. He completed Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery MBBS, 1981 – 1987 from Rawalpindi Medical college Rawalpindi.

This may be the first casualty of the Faizabad sit-in saga, the government on other day replaced Inspector General of Islamabad Police Muhammad Khalid Khattak with Sultan Azam Temuri who was serving as regional police officer, Gujranwala.

Mr. Khattak , a BS-20 officer of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), was posted as IG of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police in April. He was transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division with immediate effect, and until further orders, said a notification.The newly appointed Inspector General Dr Sultan Azam Temuri, also a BS-20 PSP officer, was serving under the government of Punjab.

The replacement marked the first casualty of the Dharna saga which kept life paralyzed in the twin cities for 22 days in last November. The Islamabad police and the district administration were under severe criticism for their failure in dealing with the protesters and clearing the Faizabad interchange.

Finally, the government had to agree to a deal with the protesters, a move seen as having dented the writ of the federal government. The newly appointed Inspector General has served as DIG (Operations) ICT police.

According to the sources the federal government was not happy with the way the former ICT police chief and other senior police officers handled the protesters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah. They said that the replacement of Mr. Khattak could follow more transfers as well.

The sources’ claimed that the SSP (Headquarters) Muhammad Bin Ashraf, SP (Headquarters) Sumera Azam, SSP (Operations) Sajid Kiani and AIG Special Branch Capt (R) Ilyas might be the next to face wrath of the government for their alleged failure in tackling the sit-in that ultimately brought the government to its knees.

The outgoing IGP Islamabad Khalid Khattak has been directed to report to the Establishment Division. On April 25, 2017, the government handed over the acting charge of IGP Islamabad to Khattak after removing Tahir Masood Yasin from his office.

The government had removed the two most senior police officers of federal capital police including former IG Aftab Cheema and Senior Superintendent Police Muhammad Ali Nekokara over charges of disobeying orders of then Federal interior minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Awami Tahreek sit-ins in Islamabad in 2013.

Mean while a writ petition challenging the transfer of former Inspector General of Islamabad Khalid Khattak was other day moved in the Islamabad High Court.A citizen Ejaz Ahmad moved the petition and nominated Secretary Ministry of Interior and Establishment Division as respondents.

The petitioner adopted in his petition that Khalid Khattak was removed from the office of IG Islamabad police on political basis. He was of the view that former IG police was punished for not implementing the orders of Federal Interior Minister during the sit-in protest of Tehreek-e-Labbiak Ya Rasool Allah at Fiazabad interchange.

He maintained that during the sit-in protest, Khalid Khattak gave priority to high court orders instead of accepting the directives of the minister . Therefore, he prayed to the court that it may nullify the transfer of Khalid Khattak and appointment of Sultan Azam Taimori as new Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad police.