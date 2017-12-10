Will decide Zardari’s fate with the people of Sindh: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan turned his guns once again on PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, saying he would decide the fate of “Zardari and his entourage” with the people of Sindh during his visit to Karachi next week.

“The Peoples Party’s barbaric looting of Sindh is unacceptable and intolerable,” he said. “The Tehreek-i-Insaf will free Sindh from the clutches of Zardari and his corrupt lackeys,” he said.

The latest outburst signals that despite both overt and covert efforts by the PPP to get Khan to tone down his harsh criticism of Zardari, any hopes of a diplomatic agreement between the two parties remain slim.

“We brought Nawaz [Sharif] to the witness stand; now it’s Zardari’s turn,” Khan was reported to have said. “We will pursue this imam [leader] of the corrupt to rid Pakistan and Sindh of all corruption.”

Saying he had a special interest in Sindh, Khan said he would not rest without bringing tabdeeli (change) to the province.

He made the remarks during a meeting with PTI’s Senior Vice President Ali Zaidi, during which he was briefed on the fundamental problems faced by the people of Sindh, especially Karachi.

“Sindh is being crippled under the PPP’s disastrous management,” Zaidi told Khan. “The people of province have lost their right to clean drinking water under the incumbent government.”

“The hardworking, sincere and patriotic people of Sindh have been subjugated by the most corrupt group. Their only hope is the message of ‘change’,” he said.