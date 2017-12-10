SRK, Aamir and Ranbir to join Virat-Anushka’s Italian wedding?

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s marriage rumors are gaining more momentum, as now a list of VVIP celebrity guests, including SRK, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, for their Italian wedding is the new buzz in B-town.

Bollywood’s hottest couple, Anushka and Virat, recently left for the romantic country, Italy. However, the duo did not leave alone but with their whole families, hinting that it might just more than just a simple vacation plan.

Tabloids have been going crazy repeatedly reporting about the couple’s wedding news and even giving out the dates of the reception. The latest reports by media has even given the names of the Bollywood celebrities that are invited to this small family affair, destination wedding.

The list include names of Indian stars that Anushka has worked with like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir, Ranbir and her director from ‘Band Baaja Baarat’, Maneesh Sharma. From Virat’s side Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh are reportedly the apparent invites.

“Not many people have been invited, as it is a really small function. Just close ones are invited. Virat’s childhood friends and few of our family members. From cricket fraternity, only Sachin and Yuvraj will be seen, if they make it to the wedding and of course, Virat’s coach Rajkumar Sharma who once taught him. There were others too, but they can’t make it for the day,” a source close to Kohli was quoted as saying by media.

The reports also suggest that the wedding dates are to be expected to fall from in any days between 12 to 18 December. However, previously Anushka’s spokesperson has denied the rumors saying, “There is absolutely no truth to it [rumours of marriage].”