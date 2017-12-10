Foreign furniture manufacturers, investors show keen interest in Interiors Pakistan exhibition

ISLAMABAD: Over 100 local and foreign companies have so far confirmed their participation in a 3-day 9th Pakistan Interiors Exhibition 2017 and booked their stalls.

The 3-day 9th Pakistan Interiors Exhibition 2017 would be held at Lahore Expo Center from December 15, said Chief Executive Pakistan Furniture Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq while presiding over a board of directors meeting.

The exhibition, being organised by PFC has garnered great interest among the people concerned and international market.

The industry is rife with anticipation for various opportunities and ideas that the PFC will offer, says a PFC press release issued.

He said that the PFC was on a mission and wanted to educate people about the value of owning fine hand-crafted furniture.

This time again, the PFC continues to expand its global footprint by welcoming visitors from different countries including China, Italy, Singapore, USA, Australia, Japan, Philippines, the UK, Bulgaria, Denmark, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Exhibitors will have an opportunity to meet new buyers for networking and market expansion, he added.

He said that the exhibition would also provide the younger designers and architects with an opportunity to witness the market trends and display their own works alongside that of more established professionals.

PFC CEO said that the show would offer a full range of furniture with extensive selections of modern and contemporary styles for dining, bedroom, living room, office, occasional, children, outdoor as well as furniture fittings and hardware.

Pakistan’s wood industry is well developed and captures 95% of the country’s total market for furniture.

The country has more than 700 units of wooden furniture with Chiniot alone meeting 80% of furniture demand in the country, Gujarat with world-class furniture, Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi being important sale/purchase centres.

The market is divided into home use and contract markets, constituting supplies to hotels, restaurants, offices and public facilities. Mian Kashif said Pakistan imported furniture worth Rs1.69 billion in 2015-16, which is mere wastage of our hard-earned foreign exchange.

This industry, combined with the handicraft industry, is employing about 50,000 people. If local industry expands, new opportunities of employment would be generated, he added.