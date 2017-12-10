Amir cannot win for Pakistan ‘single-handedly’, Asif

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Asif, has said that fellow fast bowler Mohammad Amir is not getting enough support from other bowlers.

Asif praised Amir for bowling ‘well’ since making his comeback into international cricket, after serving five years ban. However, Asif was of the view that Amir cannot win matches for Pakistan on his own.

“Amir has bowled well after his comeback with exception of the recent series in the UAE,” Asif said, quoted local media.

“Amir is not getting the support from the other end and he is unable to single-handedly win games for Pakistan,” he added

Players and pundits have argued, Amir’s overall capacity as a bowler, with some praising the fast bowler for his maturity, while others have called him ‘unlucky’ saying that Amir has lost his fast bowler flair.

Earlier, Pakistani bowling spearhead, Amir, praised his former partner calling him “the most dangerous bowler in Pakistan cricket.”

“As a pair when we bowled together, we were very dangerous for any side…. So there is no doubt whatsoever about his ability,” Amir said regarding Asif.