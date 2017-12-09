We do not want to divide Sindh: Farooq Sattar

HYDERABAD: The leadership of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan does not want to divide Sindh, said the party chief, Farooq Sattar.

While addressing a rally in Hyderabad’s Akbari Ground, Sattar said the competition among people in interior Sindh and Karachi was constructive. He added MQM-P was not in competition with a specific group.

However, MQM-P chief said, there was a need to tell the landlords and innocent residents of Sindh that people in the urban and rural areas are two wheels of the same vehicle.

“I appeal to the young people of Sindh to stand with us,” Sattar said. “MQM-P is the only party for the oppressed.”

Sattar said together people from the urban and rural settlements of Sindh can make the province the most developed one in the country.

“We will form an exemplary association of Sindhi and Urdu speaking people,” he said.

Earlier, speaking to journalists, Sattar had said the rally will prove that the party is once again in a commanding position in urban Sindh.

“Our public gathering’s success is as certain as sunset and sunrise. We have sorted out all our limitations. Today we are facing no allegations,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Sarzameen Party leader Mustafa Kamal took a jibe at Sattar, saying that the MQM-Pakistan leader has turned his party into ‘Mummy Qaumi Movement’, an obvious reference to the sudden rise of Dr Sattar’s mother’s role in the party’s policy matters.

“He (Dr Sattar) calls his 2,000 participants jalsa, as a gathering of millions,” claimed Kamal.