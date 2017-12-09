Spot fixing convict Asif, eager to lecture on ‘corruption’

The 2010 spot fixing scandal ate away the promising career of Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Asif. Now, the fast bowler wants to save other youngsters from a similar fate.

Speaking to media, Asif revealed a lot about the bookie culture in cricket. “If need be I can come and lecture youngsters against dangers of corruption,” said Asif.

Asif revealed that a bookie first develop a relationship with the player, which requires a number of years.

“I wasn’t involved for 2 years in my case, but the bookie (Majeed) was involved with Butt for the past 2 years,” he said.

The fast bowler informed that there is a ‘bookie mafia,’ which is based in India but it has spread its roots elsewhere, including Pakistan.

“There is a mafia of these bookies and they are spread all over the world.”

“The bookie mafia is based in India which is common knowledge. But its spread to Pakistan as well, so this is not confined to India any more.”