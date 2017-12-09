Pakistan allows Indian spy Jadhav’s wife, mother to visit on Dec 25

By Asghar Ali Mubarak

The Foreign Office announced that the mother and wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav have been given permission to visit the Indian spy in Pakistan.

During the weekly briefing at the FO, spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said that India has been notified of Islamabad’s decision to allow Jadhav’s wife and mother to visit him.

The spokesperson said that the visit will take place on December 25.

He added that an official of the Indian High Commission will be allowed to be present during the visit and complete security will be provided to the visitors.

Jadhav was handed a death sentence by a Pakistani Field General Court Martial (FGCM) in April after trial for involvement in espionage and sabotage activities in Karachi and Balochistan.

During the briefing, the spokesperson added that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is Pakistan and China’s mutual project.

Islamabad and Beijing will jointly decide on the inclusion of any other country in the project, he said.

Response to Washington’s warning

Responding to a statement made by CIA Director Mike Pompeo last week, the FO said that all terrorist safe havens in Pakistan have been destroyed.

A day before US Secretary of Defence James Mattis arrived in Islamabad to hold talks with the civil and military leadership, Pompeo had warned Pakistan that if it does not eliminate the alleged safe havens inside its territory, the United States will do “everything we can” to destroy them.

“The statement that came a day before an important visit was unnecessary and contrary to the facts,” the spokesperson said during today’s briefing.

He added that during his visit, Mattis had praised the professional conduct of Pakistan’s armed forces.

During the briefing, the FO expressed concern in relation to US President Donald Trump’s decision to relocate the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

“This move will prove dangerous for peace in the region,” the spokesperson said, adding that Washington’s decision is a violation of international law.

The spokesperson said that in 2017, India had violated the Line of Control 1,300 times and as a result, 52 citizens had been killed and 175 had been injured.

He condemned the extra-judicial killings of eight young Kashmiris and destruction of houses by Indian forces.

Dr Faisal added that in this regard Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif has also written to his Indian counterpart.

The spokesperson noted that incidents of kidnapping of Pakistanis from Afghanistan are increasing. He asked Pakistani citizens in Afghanistan to take caution and register with the Pakistan Embassy on an urgent basis.

He welcomed Prince Karim Aga Khan, who arrived in the country on Thursday on the invitation of Pakistani government, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan who is wrapping up his three-day visit to Pakistan.