Controversial Chinese extreme sports enthusiast suspected of falling to his death

Wu Yongning, a live streamer who calls himself China’s first unprotected high-altitude extreme challenger is suspected having died due to an accidental fall after his girlfriend has confirmed his death on Weibo, Beijing Youth Daily reported.

Born in 1994, Wu’s stunt man experience endowed him with good physical abilities. Later, he rode the wave of China’s booming live streaming industry by sharing breathtaking videos shot at scenic areas and on well-known high buildings via his social media accounts. Wu become an overnight hit with more than one million online followers.

Since November 8, followers began to worry about his condition after there were no updates to his accounts. His girlfriend confirmed his death one month later.

Wu’s death has stirred up discussion online. Some appreciated his courage and attitude towards leading an adventurous life, saying the reason why he risked his life live streaming was to raise money to treat his mother’s disease. However, that information remains unconfirmed. Meanwhile, the vast majority criticized him for not taking his life seriously.

High-altitude extreme sports challenge people’s physical abilities. Without adequate protection, they are dangerous.