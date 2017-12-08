Two civilians martyred as Indian army targets funeral procession in Azad Kashmir

RAWALPINDI: Indian forces targeted a funeral procession in fresh violation of the ceasefire agreement late Thursday resulting in martyrdom of two Pakistani civilians, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

Indian army targeted the funeral procession in Chaffar village in Chirikot sector along the Line of Control (LoC), the ISPR said in a statement.

As a consequence, two civilians embraced martyrdom, while a woman was injured.

In retaliation, Pakistan Army targeted Indian posts from where the unprovoked fire initiated, the statement read.

The retaliatory fire destroyed an Indian post leaving at least one Indian troop dead, and four to five other soldiers wounded, it added.