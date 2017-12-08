Pakistanis are nice, it’s the leaders who confuse public for politics: Richa Chadda

Bollywood actress Richa Chadda in a recent interview revealed her love for Pakistan and also expressed her desire to work in Pakistani movies.

In an interview to media, ‘Fukrey’ actress said, “I went to Pakistan with my school for the first time, for Rafi Pirzada Group’s theatre play. I can still feel the charm of wandering through the streets of Lahore, roaming around the Anarkali bazaar and having the food at Gawaal Mandi. People were really nice and warm. Honestly, I feel that everybody on both sides of the border wants peace and it’s the leaders that often confuse the public for politics”.

On working in Pakistani film industry, she said, “I think it’s something I would really like to do. There are already some Indian actors working in Pakistan and I would love to have such an opportunity. If there’s a good script offered to me, I will definitely consider it and would love for the people of Pakistan to accept me”.

Richa Chadda is known for portraying intense role like in ‘Ramleela’, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Masaan’ and ‘Sarbjit’. She is also one of the most outspoken actresses of Bollywood.

Talking about the recent sexual harassment debate going viral worldwide, she once said, “I don’t see that happening immediately given the culture of naming and shaming in our country. But when it happens, as it is happening in Hollywood right now, the entire power structure will change. We will lose a lot of heroes and several people will lose their lives’ work, their legacies. I think that’s what people will attack — they can’t attack them monetarily so they will go after the legacies. And it will happen, I would think in the next four-five years”.