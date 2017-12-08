MQM-P to hold public gathering in Hyderabad today

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will hold a public rally today at Hyderabad’s Akbari Ground.

According to reports from the venue, preparations for the rally have been completed. A stage and chairs have been set for the leaders and workers of the party by local party organisers.

Speaking to journalists, MQM-P leader Dr Farooq Sattar said that the rally will prove that the party is once again at a commanding position in urban Sindh.

“Our public gathering’s success is as certain as the sunset and sunrise. We have sorted out all our limitations. Today we are facing no allegations,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Sarzameen Party leader Mustafa Kamal took a jibe at Sattar, saying that the MQM-Pakistan leader has turned his party into ‘Mummy Qaumi Movement’, an obvious reference to the sudden rise of Dr Sattar’s mother’s role in the party’s policy matters.

“He (Dr Sattar) calls his 2,000 participants jalsa, as a gathering of millions,” claimed Kamal.