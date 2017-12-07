Zardari expected to meet Tahirul Qadri in Lahore today

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari is expected to hold a meeting with Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri today in Lahore, media reported.

Top PPP leaders Khursheed Shah and Qamar Zaman Kaira will also attend the meeting.

According to media, Zardari has contacted the PAT chief and discussed the Justice Baqir Najafi commission report on the 2014 Model Town incident.

The two also agreed to bring those responsible for the incident to justice.

The Punjab government, at the behest of the Lahore High Court, made the report for the Model Town incident public on December 5. The report was drafted by Justice Baqir Najafi and termed the 2014 tragedy in Lahore’s Model Town as the “most unfortunate incident” in the country’s history.

At least 14 people were killed and 100 others injured in police action against PAT workers during an ‘anti-encroachment operation’ on June 17, 2014.

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah dismissed the report as defective during a press conference held on Tuesday.

Qadri, however, in a press conference on Wednesday, termed the provincial government claims that the report does not blame any government official as false propaganda.

Earlier today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan, the “political cousin” of PAT, said that the party “will join Tahirul Qadri if he takes to streets to protest”.

He also said that Sanaullah and the Punjab chief minister should face a terrorism case and should be in jail for the incident.