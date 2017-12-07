Latest update December 7th, 2017 1:18 PM

SRK’s daughter Suhana’s journey from being shy to sensational

Dec 07, 2017 Showbiz 0

Shah Rukh Khan’s little princess Suhana is all grown up now. She is among few celebrity kids who can make the fans go crazy over their pictures, however, earlier Suhana used to stay away from limelight. Her jaw-dropping makeover has evolved over the years, right from being this not-so-paparazzi favourite kid to being one total muse.

Suhana gradually started getting conscious about the way she looks and now she has become one of the popular star kids of Bollywood. She has got her good looks from her father.

Take a look at her shocking transformation.

  

