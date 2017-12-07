Salman Butt claims to be ready for all teams, formats

Pakistan former captain Salman Butt has stated that he is training for all formats of the game and to face any opposition.

“I am not concerned for which format I will be selected or for which opposition, I have no such choice,” stated Butt, quoted local media.

The cricketer has been enjoying a phenomenal run of form since making his comeback at the domestic circuit, after serving five years ban for the infamous 2010 spot-fixing scandal. “I have to be ready for any time, any condition or opposition, so I

The former Pakistan captain led his side Lahore Whites to the final of the National T20 Cup. Although the Whites lost the match, Butt was praised for his captaincy and batting prowess in the tournament.

Butt was appreciated for his partnership with fellow wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal, along whom he recorded the highest opening partnership of 209 runs in T20 cricket.

am training accordingly as well,” Butt added.