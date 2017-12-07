PTI seeks discussion on Trump’s Jerusalem move in today’s NA session

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Arif Alvi has submitted an adjournment motion in the National Assembly (NA) so that an “urgent discussion” can take place on the Jerusalem issue.

President Donald Trump recognised the disputed city of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital — a historic decision that overturns decades of US policy and risks triggering a fresh spasm of violence in the Middle East.

The move has been condemned by the Muslim and most of the Western world.

In his request, filed under Rule 109 of the NA, the NA-250 lawmaker from Karachi has stated that the “declaration by Donald Trump President of the United States regarding recognition of Jerusalem as the Capital of the State of Israel is in violation of all norms of justice as well as of UN resolution. This action will severely damage any remaining chance of peace in the Palestine and in the Middle East”.