Delay in development project completion irks residents of Tulsa Road

RAWALPINDI: The residents of Tulsa road and the adjoining areas have decried the unjustified delay in completion of laying sewerage pipelines and development work project in the area falling in the limits of Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB).

Talking to media, Ijaz, an area resident informed that streets were excavated for laying sewerage pipelines and other development work nearly a month ago but to the utter dismay of the residents the project could not be completed.

The residents complained of slow pace of development work and lack of basic amenities like street lights in the area.

Altaf another resident said, in 30 days only sewerage pipelines were laid and now the contractor has stopped the work for several days which is causing great inconvenience to the residents on the over loaded road which witnesses bumper to bumper traffic during rush hours .

He said they had met CCB officials to know about completion of the project, but had not received any positive response.

The residents said open manholes in the area were also a concern for them as it had become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. They demanded remedial steps by the concerned.

As the contractor left work midway, most of the people have leveled the ground in front of their homes on their own. Some areas, where there is no residence, is still lying unattended creating problems for the residents,” said Majid, another resident.

Meanwhile, the residents of street one and four also demanded repair of the streets which are fast breaking up due to non repair.