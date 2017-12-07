Cornerstone laid for Chinese-invested brain disease institute in US

A foundation stone laying ceremony for a Chinese-invested brain disease institute was held at the California Institute of Technology (CalTech) in the United States.

Chen Tianqiao and his wife Chrissy Luo, founders of investment company Shanda Group and Tianqiao and Chrissy Chen Institute (TCCI), attended the ceremony.

With a donation of 200 million US dollars, the institute is TCCI’s first brain disease project since it was established one year ago.

The Tianqiao and Chrissy Chen Institute for Neuroscience will focus on brain discovery, treatment and development.

The new research building at CalTech, covering 14,000 square kilometers, will start construction next year and be completed in 2020.

“We are driven by a fierce passion and a long-term commitment to uncover the mysteries of the human brain, which can ultimately improve the human experience. It’s a long-term vision that requires a conducive environment to support and stimulate unconventional thinking,” said Chen Tianqiao.

“TCCI will allow CalTech to make transformative breakthroughs in basic brain science. A new facility will provide opportunities for interactions between faculty from different fields, leading to cross-disciplinary collaborations. I’m honored to be part of this journey,” said David J. Anderson, Professor of Biology at CalTech.

The institute has partnered with several world leading universities and research institutions to uncover the mysteries of the human brain and how informational input translates into behavioral output.