Xi asks China, Canada to work for substantial ties

Dec 06, 2017 China Update with CRI 0

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

President Xi Jinping said China and Canada should explore new ideas and take active measures to achieve more substantial progress in bilateral ties.

Xi made the remarks while meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is paying an official visit to China from Dec. 3 to Dec. 7.

The 68th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China.
