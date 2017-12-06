Xi asks China, Canada to work for substantial ties

Latest update December 6th, 2017 12:15 AM
Dec 06, 2017 China Update with CRI 0
President Xi Jinping said China and Canada should explore new ideas and take active measures to achieve more substantial progress in bilateral ties.
Xi made the remarks while meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is paying an official visit to China from Dec. 3 to Dec. 7.
Dec 06, 2017 0
Dec 06, 2017 0
Dec 06, 2017 0
Dec 06, 2017 0
The 68th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China.
— The Daily Mail - People's Daily