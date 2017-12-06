Salman apparently thinks Katrina has beaten Deepika, Priyanka

Salman Khan is always busy praising his co-star and ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif but apparently the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actor has now declared Katrina to be a winner against Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.

Katrina and Salman share an extremely cordial relation, with Katrina being a staple invite to every family affair Salman or his family hosts. Katrina is also Salman’s sister Arpita Khan’s favorite and was a prominent guest at her wedding and also at every event she hosts.

Salman has now compared ‘Swag Se Swagat’ actress with some big names of Bollywood like Deepika and Priyanka. According to Deccan Chronicle, a closed friend said that Salman believes, “When Katrina had joined the industry, she did not know how to dance. However, today she is one of the best dancers the industry has. She beats Deepika and Priyanka hollow.”

Katrina’s dance moves are unarguably the best but many believe that when it comes to her acting skills, Priyanka and Deepika are way above her game.

After almost five years, Kat and Salman will be sharing the big screen together in their upcoming movie ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ that is the sequel to their last super-hit movie ‘Ek Tha Tiger’. The movie is all set to release on December 22.