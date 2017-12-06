PPP to restore state’s writ, vows Bilawal in rally celebrating party’s 50 years

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari vowed that his party would restore the state’s writ, adding that the way it was eroded in recent events is alarming.

The PPP chairperson was addressing party workers gathered at the capital’s Parade ground to celebrate the party’s golden jubilee.

Islam rejects the notion of extremism, said Bilawal, adding that the PPP will not let the society move towards extremism.

He said that it is the third generation of the PPP which is carrying on the legacy for the sake of democracy.

“I congratulate those who have laid the foundation of PPP and stood against dictatorship,” said Bilawal.

The PPP scion further said that it was his party and late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who laid the foundation of democracy in Pakistan and revolted against dictatorship.

Under the umbrella of dictatorship, the so-called economic progress led to ethnic divides, he said. Bilawal added that the resources were only limited to feudal lords and a particular section of the society in the past.

“Benazir raised her voice against terrorists,” said Bilawal, adding that the late prime minister always stood against martial law and ended Martial Law Regulation.

The PPP chairperson also shed light on the party’s future strategy in his address. He said that keeping in view Bhutto’s legacy, the struggle against dictatorship will continue until Pakistan is made a true social democratic state.

Bilawal said that when the PPP comes to power, reforms will be introduced to end poverty and unemployment.

The PPP chairperson added that under the guidance of former president Zardari, the steps will be taken for the welfare of the public. While giving an example of the 18th Amendment, Bilawal said that importance will be given to the National Finance Commission Award, Aghaz-e-Haqooq-e-Balochistan package and KP-Fata merger.

He reiterated the party’s agenda and said the struggle, whose basis was laid by Bhutto and Benazir, will continue and the power will be vested in the public.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto earlier reached Islamabad’s Parade Ground, along with the party co-chair and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Will not save PML-N govt again: Zardari

PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari said on Tuesday that his party will not make efforts in future to save the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, adding that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif emptied the national coffers.

Zardari said that whatever will unfold in the future will be on the basis of public’s vote.

The PPP co-chair said that on every PPP foundation day he remembers late Benazir Bhutto, who would have been proud to see her son Bilawal Bhutto.

“I present to you Bilawal,” he said, adding “I believe, you people would be loyal to my children the way you were to Benazir and me”.

He said that during the five-year rule of the PPP, the government fulfilled Benazir’s vision.

On December 4, Bilawal had announced the party’s plans to hold a rally in Islamabad in honour of the party’s golden jubilee celebrations.

While addressing media in the federal capital on Monday, Bilawal advised political opponent and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to take retirement from politics.