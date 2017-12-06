Cabinet lifts ban on arms licence issuance

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet approved lifting of a ban on the issuance of licences for non-prohibited bore weapons.

During a meeting presided over by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the cabinet also approved a proposal for the regulation of licences for prohibited (automatic) weapons. According to the proposal, all automatic weapons shall be required to be converted to semi-automatic by authorised dealers within a specified time and the owners have to get new permits in lieu of the previously issued licences.

The arms holders will also have the option of submitting their automatic weapons to the government at prescribed rates, according to a press release.

The cabinet approved the filling of vacant positions in the Council of Complaints of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority for Sindh, Islamabad, Lahore and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The PM said several power projects that were in the implementation stage would further enhance the generation capacity.

The cabinet approved the signing of an agreement for establishing a joint commission with the Czech Republic for economic cooperation.

Approval was also accorded for setting up a bench of the Customs Appellate Tribunal in Quetta.

The cabinet prayed for the martyrs of Tuesday’s bomb attack in North Waziristan.