Arab League warns against ‘dangerous’ Trump’s decision on Jerusalem

December 6th, 2017
Dec 06, 2017
Arab League (AL) chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit warned Tuesday of the “danger” of the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital or relocating its embassy there, AL statement said.
Aboul Gheit called on Washington to reconsider the issue.
“The possible move of the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem or recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital would be a dangerous measure that would have repercussions across the region, official news agency MENA quoted the statement as saying.
