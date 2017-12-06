Latest update December 6th, 2017 12:15 AM

The Daily Mail is providing Latest News, Headlines +ACY-amp+ADs Stories from Pakistan about Politics, Business, Sports, Showbiz, Entertainment +ACY-amp+ADs etc. Daily Mail

Latest News

Arab League warns against ‘dangerous’ Trump’s decision on Jerusalem

Dec 06, 2017 China Update with CRI 0

Arab League (AL) chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit warned Tuesday of the “danger” of the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital or relocating its embassy there, AL statement said.

Aboul Gheit called on Washington to reconsider the issue.

“The possible move of the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem or recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital would be a dangerous measure that would have repercussions across the region, official news agency MENA quoted the statement as saying.

Xi asks China, Canada to work for substantial ties

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pak-China News Exchange Section

Special Editorial

Editor’s Pick

DM Investigates

DM Investigates Archive

Pak-China Media Forum

Subscribe free to Latest News

Special Coverage

Special Coverage

The 68th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China.
— The Daily Mail - People's Daily