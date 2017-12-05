Niuean boat sinks in Yellow Sea, 3 missing

Seven people have been rescued and three remain missing after a Niuean boat sank on Monday in waters off the city of Weihai, east China’s Shandong Province, rescuers said Tuesday (today).

The boat “SHENG HAI” capsized in big winds on route from Busan in the Republic of Korea to Yantai of Shandong, and sank at around 9 a.m. All ten Burmese crew members fell overboard.

Thanks to joint efforts by Chinese navy and private boats, seven were rescued, while the other three remain missing.

Immigration authorities in Weihai initiated “green passage” procedures to allow the crew members to enter China as quickly as possible.

Six of the crew were sent to hospital late Monday. One of them was hospitalized with pneumonia, while the other five are in a good condition.