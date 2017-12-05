Nature reserve in Lop Nor investigates unauthorized commercial activity

The management bureau of the nature reserve in Lop Nor, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, is investigating an illegal crossing of the region reportedly organized by Jaguar Land Rover China, reports the Oriental Outlook.

Jaguar Land Rover has confirmed the incident took place during a promotional event in early November at the nature reserve.

However, the management bureau for Lop Nor says it did not receive any application for commercial activity from the company.

Letters have been sent to Jaguar Land Rover China for further explanation.

“We demand the explanations from Jaguar Land Rover China for two things: One is to confirm whether online reports are true. The other is the exact location of the promotional activity,” said Yuan Lei, head of the management bureau of the Lop Nor Wild Camel National Nature Reserve.

Yuan Lei notes that even if the management bureau did receive the application, it would likely not have been granted, as the nature reserve prohibits any human activity in certain areas of Lop Nor.

Jaguar Land Rover China says it is now in contact with Lop Nor’s management bureau, suggesting high-ranking company officials are also scheduled to explain the matter in person.

The company could be hit with fines of up to 10,000 yuan (about 1,512 USD). Each person involved could also be fined 5,000 yuan, according to the regulations on the protection of Lop Nor.

The Lop Nor Wild Camel National Nature Reserve was set up in 1986.