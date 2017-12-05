Model Town inquiry report: LHC to give decision on Punjab govt’s appeal today

LAHORE: A three-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) will give its decision today on the appeal of the Punjab government against the LHC’s earlier directives to disclose the Model Town inquiry report.

The bench under Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh reserved the decision on the appeal on November 24.

The Punjab government had filed an intra-court appeal against the September 21 decision of a single-bench ordering the release of the Model Town inquiry report, authored by LHC Justice Baqar Najafi.

On September 21, Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi ordered the Punjab home secretary to make public the report, authored by LHC Justice Baqar Najafi, on the Model Town killings and provide a copy to the families of those killed and injured in the 2014 incident.

The government, in its appeal against the decision, challenged the jurisdiction of the single bench to give its decision on the report, on the grounds that as many as eight identical petitions on the same matter were already pending before a full bench.

In the appeal, the government said it was neither asked by the single bench to file any reply nor was put on notice on the matter, adding that it was also not given any opportunity to explain its position on the case.

At least 14 people were killed and 100 others injured in the police action against Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) workers during an ‘anti-encroachment operation’ in June 2014.