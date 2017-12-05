Latest update December 5th, 2017 11:02 AM

The Daily Mail is providing Latest News, Headlines +ACY-amp+ADs Stories from Pakistan about Politics, Business, Sports, Showbiz, Entertainment +ACY-amp+ADs etc. Daily Mail

Latest News

Here’s the winners list and stars’ fashion choices in Star Screen Awards 2018

Dec 05, 2017 Showbiz 0

The year 2017 is going to complete soon and like always the season of award functions has started. This time Star Screen Awards started the tradition of awards in Bollywood. With very few Bollywood biggies in attendance, the award ceremony held last night in Mumbai.

In this award function films that released between December 2016 and November 2017 were awarded. Take a look at the winners list.

Best Actor Popular (Male): Irrfan Khan (Hindi Medium)

Best Actress Popular (Female): Konkona Sen Sharma (Lipstick Under My Burkha)

Best Director: Nitesh Tiwari (Dangal)

Best Debut Director: Suresh Triveni (Tumhari Sulu)

Best Debut: Aparshakti Khurrana (Dangal)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh (Zaalima – Raees)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shashaa Tirupati (Kanha – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Rajkummar Rao (Bareilly Ki Barfi)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female): Neha Dhupia (Tumhari Sulu)

Best Film (Critics): Newton

Best Actor (Critics): Rajkummar Rao (Newton)

Best Actress Critics: Vidya Balan (Tumhari Sulu)

Apart from winners, many B-town stars including Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Kriti Sanon, Neha Dhupia, Bhumi Pednekar, Ileana D’Cruz, Taapsee Pannu and many more stole the show with their impressive red carpet look.

Mathews, Chandimal smash tons before India hit back in smoggy Delhi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pak-China News Exchange Section

Special Editorial

Editor’s Pick

DM Investigates

DM Investigates Archive

Pak-China Media Forum

Subscribe free to Latest News

Special Coverage

Special Coverage

The 68th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China.
— The Daily Mail - People's Daily