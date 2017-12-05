Here’s the winners list and stars’ fashion choices in Star Screen Awards 2018

The year 2017 is going to complete soon and like always the season of award functions has started. This time Star Screen Awards started the tradition of awards in Bollywood. With very few Bollywood biggies in attendance, the award ceremony held last night in Mumbai.

In this award function films that released between December 2016 and November 2017 were awarded. Take a look at the winners list.

Best Actor Popular (Male): Irrfan Khan (Hindi Medium)

Best Actress Popular (Female): Konkona Sen Sharma (Lipstick Under My Burkha)

Best Director: Nitesh Tiwari (Dangal)

Best Debut Director: Suresh Triveni (Tumhari Sulu)

Best Debut: Aparshakti Khurrana (Dangal)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh (Zaalima – Raees)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shashaa Tirupati (Kanha – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Rajkummar Rao (Bareilly Ki Barfi)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female): Neha Dhupia (Tumhari Sulu)

Best Film (Critics): Newton

Best Actor (Critics): Rajkummar Rao (Newton)

Best Actress Critics: Vidya Balan (Tumhari Sulu)

Apart from winners, many B-town stars including Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Kriti Sanon, Neha Dhupia, Bhumi Pednekar, Ileana D’Cruz, Taapsee Pannu and many more stole the show with their impressive red carpet look.