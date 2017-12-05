China, Canada agree to issue joint statement on climate change

China and Canada Monday agreed to issue a joint statement on climate change and clean growth during the second meeting of the Annual Dialogue between the Chinese premier and the Canadian prime minister.

The two sides also agreed to establish two ministerial-level dialogues between their respective departments of environment and clean energy.

During the talks with visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang affirmed the positive roles of the annual dialogue between prime ministers, the annual meeting of foreign ministers, economic and financial strategic dialogue, as well as the national security and rule of law dialogue.

He called on the two countries to expand common interests on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit.

Li suggested the two sides expand two-way investment, encourage enterprises of the two countries to invest in each other and jointly explore third-party markets.

He called on the two sides to tap cooperation potential in areas such as clean technology, aviation and aerospace, civilian nuclear energy and agricultural science.

Li said the two sides should promote cultural exchanges and successfully run the China-Canada “Year of Tourism” next year.

He said he hoped the two countries could strengthen communication and coordination in international and regional affairs and join hands in coping with global challenges including climate change.

“China and Canada, both as important countries in the Asia-Pacific region and major trading countries in the world, should send positive signals on promoting trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, which is also in the common interests of both sides,” Li said. “China will open its door even wider to the outside world,” he said, promising that “China’s business environment will get better and better, and China will continue to be a hot destination for international investments.”

Trudeau said he appreciated the achievements of China’s economic development and China’s role in international affairs.

He said Canada was willing to work with China to maintain high-level exchanges, enhance economic and trade cooperation, expand people-to-people exchanges and promote friendship in the spirit of mutual benefit.

“Canada supports free trade and has actively participated in the globalization process,” Trudeau said. “Canada will strengthen communication and coordination with China to jointly advance globalization and free trade to make a contribution to the sustainable development of the world.”

After their talks, the two leaders witnessed the signing of three cooperative documents on education, food safety and energy.

Li told the press that both sides had agreed to discuss the feasibility of a China-Canada free trade agreement with a pragmatic and open attitude.

Trudeau called for more closer cooperation in dealing with global challenges such as climate change.

He said Canada was ready to work with China to “push forward cooperation in tourism, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges, in a bid to promote common prosperity and build long-term, stable and dynamic Canada-China ties.”

Before their talks, Li held a welcome ceremony for Trudeau at the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing.