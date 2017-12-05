Bilawal to address rally in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a party rally in Islamabad’s Parade Ground today (Tuesday).

It is expected that the PPP chairperson will unfold the party’s roadmap for the next 50 years. The preparations for the rally are currently under way.

On December 4, Bilawal had announced party’s plans to hold a rally in Islamabad in honour of the party’s golden jubilee celebrations.

While addressing media in the federal capital, Bilawal advised political opponent and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to take retirement from politics.

Nawaz should take a retirement for the betterment of democracy and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, he remarked.

The PPP leader said that Nawaz-government has not remained serious in governance for the last four years. He said that from last four years the country did not have any foreign minister.

‘Demoralising to see writ of state erode’

On November 30, Bilawal said it was demoralising to see the writ of state erode.

The PPP chairperson was addressing a press conference on the occasion of PPP’s golden jubilee celebrations.

“It was demoralising for my entire generation to see writ of the state erode, to see the abject surrender of the state, to see the rule of law made a mockery of, to see the freedom of press strangled,” said the PPP chairperson with regard to the Faizabad sit-in and the subsequent agreement reached to end the protest.

Commenting on the country’s political situation, he further said that the conditions had deteriorated in recent times.

Bilawal added that there is democracy in Pakistan because of the PPP.

The country became a nuclear power due to the efforts of PPP, he remarked, adding that the party will also give the country a young prime minister.

The PPP scion also shared that the party wants the ruling party to complete its tenure. “We want a democratic transfer of power.”

When asked about the general elections, Bilawal said that PPP is hoping that the elections are held on time. However, he remarked that the census process was quite “controversial.”

“The people of FATA are quite upset [with the census], about nine million people are missing from the census in Sindh,” he said.