Peshawar terror attack aimed at destabilizing country: Jhagra

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that the terror attack on the Agriculture Directorate in Peshawar was aimed at destabilizing the country.

In an interview, the Governor said all the political parties and their leadership would have to rise above their differences and work together for defeating terrorism.

He said keeping in view rich human and natural resources in Pakistan, its enemies always remained busy in creating conspiracies against it.