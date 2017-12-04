ECP begins hearing Imran Khan’s code of conduct violation case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s counsel informed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that they have challenged the ECP’s code of conduct in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The PTI chief’s counsel, Babar Awan, is presenting arguments before a four-member ECP bench headed by the chief election commissioner (CEC) which resumed hearing of Imran’s alleged code of conduct violation case today.

Awan informed the ECP bench that the IHC will take up the case on December 15.

The CEC expressed annoyance at the argument, stating that they (ECP) cannot be running around dates and adjournments.

Earlier on November 15, as the hearing in the case began, the PTI counsel requested the ECP to adjourn the hearing against the party chairman until the IHC hears the case on November 29.

Imran is accused of violating ECP’s code of conduct in public gatherings at Jhelum and Sahiwal prior to by-elections there this year.

Shahid Gondal, the PTI chairman’s counsel, while presenting his arguments before the ECP bench headed by CEC Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan, said as the case is under hearing at the IHC, the ECP should adjourn its hearing.

The chief election commissioner responded by saying that in case of an adjournment the decision on the case will be delayed.

He questioned the PTI counsel that has the IHC issued stay order on the hearing and in case it has, the PTI should provide a copy of the judgment.

The ECP is also expected to hear the NA-120, Lahore code of conduct violation case today.