Sindh, its coastal areas safe from Indian Ocean’s tropical cyclone

KARACHI: Sindh and its coastal areas, including Karachi, are safe from the Indian Ocean’s tropical cyclone Ockhi, says the meteorological department. The cyclone is expected to curve around Pakistan’s coastal belt in the next two to three days, causing heavy rains in different parts of Sindh, including Badin, Mithi and Tharparkar.

Cyclone Ockhi developed in the Indian Ocean and caused massive destruction in India and Sri Lanka. Commenting on the magnitude of the disaster, Pakistan Meteorological Department Regional Director Shahid Abbas said that Pakistan is out of danger. “Karachi will not be affected by the cyclone,” he said. Until Saturday, the cyclone was 1,680 kilometres away from Karachi. In the north-east of Sindh, the cyclone was 1,000 kilometres away from the coast.

The meteorological department has ruled out any possibility of a hazardous impact. Meteorological examination has confirmed that the windstorm will hit coastal areas of Indian Gujrat first, but it will not be as strong as it is right now.

However, Ibrahim Hyderi Fish Harbour incharge Nasir Boneri said that a prohibitory warning has been issued to fishermen by the Fishermen Cooperative Society. To avoid danger, they have been advised to refrain from sailing in areas adjacent to the Indian Ocean, including Kahar, Booj, Garho Bari until December 5.