Rangers bust Sindh police officials involved in illegal weapons sale

KARACHI: Rangers busted a group of Sindh police officials found involved in sale and purchase of illegally acquired weapons, a Rangers spokesperson said.

Rangers personnel took into custody the leader of the gang, identified as Faizan Khan, during a raid in Liaquatabad area of the metropolis. On his indication, seven suspects, including three officials of Sindh police were detained. A large cache of weapons and ammunition and fake IDs were also recovered.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, nine pistols, two G3 rifles, 18 magazines along with hundreds of rounds were seized from the suspects.

At least 140 fake weapon licenses, NADRA forms and other counterfeit documents were also recovered from the suspects’ possession.

The suspects had been involved in illegal purchase and sale of weapons for the past 10 years.

Among the detained are police sub-inspector Umar, constable Nadir Ali and constable Shahid Ali. A target killer belonging to a political party, Kamran, is also one of the detained, the spokesperson said.