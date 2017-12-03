Fakhar Zaman, Junaid Khan reveal their Pathan aggression

Pakistani cricketers are known for their aggressiveness in the cricketing world, opening batsman Fakhar Zaman and fast bowler Junaid Khan are no different as well.

The Pathan duo revealed that they were involved in a number of fistfight during their young days.

“I was not so much aggressive, but when we friends used to play together some of us get themselve involved into fights, Naturally, I would jump up to support my teammates,” stated Zaman, quoted PCB.

“I once broke someone’s nose, and got my head injured twice,” added Zaman.

Meanwhile, Junaid Khan informed that he along with his group of cousins, used to pick up fights together with other kids in their village.

The cricketers will be seen in action in January next year, as Pakistan would tour New Zealand will. The series will feature five One Day Internationals (ODI) and three T20I, and one practice game.

The tour will begin on January 3, next year and would conclude on January 28.