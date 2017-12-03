COAS visits home of martyred Major Ishaq: ISPR

KHUSHAB: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the home of deceased Major Mohammad Ishaq, who was martyred in an exchange of fire during a search operation at a terrorist hideout in Dera Ismail Khan on November 22.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, the COAS visited the home of the martyred soldier in Khushab, Punjab, to offer prayers for the departed soul.

The COAS was accompanied by Corps Commander Lt Gen Amir Riaz. The army chief said that the sacrifices rendered by our soldiers have strengthened the resolve of the nation.

He further said that terrorists, through cowardly acts, cannot weaken the resolve of the nation, adding that the terrorists will be defeated at any cost.

The 28-year-old martyr, Major Ishaq, had lost his life during a search operation at a terrorist hideout in Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan.

Late Major Ishaq, belonged to Khushab, Punjab, and has left behind a widow and an infant.

The martyred official is the fourth officer to be killed in the line of duty in the past three months.

On November 13, Captain Junaid Hafeez and Sepoy Raham were martyred in a cross-border attack by terrorists from Afghanistan in Bajaur Agency.

Four other troops were injured in the assault on the border post.

On Nov 9, sepoy Mohammad Ilyas was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Khyber Agency. On October 3, another soldier had embraced martyrdom after terrorists fired from across the Afghan border on a post.

The incident had occurred at the recently cleared area around Mustil pass, an important passage from Afghanistan into Rajgal, in Khyber Agency. The martyred soldier was identified by ISPR as Naib Subedar Azher Ali.

On September 23, another officer embraced martyrdom during firing by terrorists from across the border in Rajgal, Khyber Agency.

Lieutenant Arsalan Alam, who was commanding the post got hit — he was 22 years old.