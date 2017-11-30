Latest update November 30th, 2017 2:32 PM

Three reported dead in drone strike in Kurram Agency

Nov 30, 2017 Top Stories 0

ISLAMABAD: At least three people were reported killed in a drone strike targetting a Taliban commander near Pak-Afghan border in Kurram Agency early Thursday (today), media reported.

The strike targetted the house of a Taliban commander named Rasheed near the border in Kurram Agency – one of the seven tribal agencies in Pakistan’s Federally Administered Tribal Areas, local media report.

Two missiles were fired in the attack, which took place at 4:30am on Thursday (today).

Three people were reported dead, according to the details so far.

