Supreme Court informed 35,000 plots encroached in Karachi

KARACHI: In a report presented by Karachi Development Authority (KDA) before Supreme Court’s Karachi registry, it was disclosed that thousands of square yards of 35,000 amenity plots in the metropolis have been taken over through ‘china cutting’ (illegal carving).

The court ordered KDA, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, and Deputy Commissioners to immediately evacuate the occupation of the plots coming under their mandated domains, and directed the development authority to cancel allotments of welfare plots with immediate effect.

The bench expressed its dismay on the absence of KDA director general during the hearing. The director’s counsel claimed that his client is on bed rest due to high blood pressure. In reply to the excuse, the court remarked that the respondent’s health will improve immediately if warrants against him are issued.

The KDA in its report claimed that illegal constructions in 27 different areas were bulldozed by the authority in the last two days.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed demanded KDA to present details of amenity plots according to the original masterplan of the city.

The court noticed that the last action against encroachment in Karachi was conducted during Gen Ayub Khan’s tenure; since then Karachi has turned into a trash den.

‘12,000 KDA plots sold by land grabbers’

Moreover, it was revealed on Wednesday that KDA land worth over Rs1 trillion is illegally occupied.

Sources said land grabbers sold KDA land in Surjani Town, Korangi, North Karachi, North Nazimabad, Gulshan Town and Nazimabad.

Sources said 12,000 residential and commercial plots were illegally sold for peanuts after they were cut into 80 to 1,000 yard plots.

More than 400 acres of KDA land is said to be occupied across the city.

KDA officials said most of the land was occupied in the past 10 years.

KDA DG Saeed Siddiqui told Geo News that all department heads have been called for a meeting tomorrow.

He said the records of all the land has been summoned to ascertain the situation on the ground, following which all attempts will be made to reclaim the land.