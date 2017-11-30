Police submit report on Faizabad operation as SC resumes hearing today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will resume hearing today the Islamabad sit-in case. Officials of intelligence agencies are expected to submit their response in court today.

On November 21, Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Faez Isa had taken notice of the Islamabad protest sit-in while hearing a separate case.

Islamabad Inspector General Khalid Khattak submitted a nine-page report to the apex court with regard to the hearing.

The report stated that the police, which had been deployed since 20 days, had reached the point of exhaustion by the time the order for the operation was given.

Moreover, the report cites lack of coordination among security organisations and the preparations of the protesters as reasons for the botched operation.

The report states that around 5,500 officials took part in the operation, which resulted in the clearing of around 80 per cent of the sit-in site. A total of 173 policemen were injured in the operation.

It has also been stated in the report that the protesters used loudspeakers to demoralise the police force.

Moreover, it was stated that the protesters were well equipped to deal with the police as they had batons, stones and other special equipment.

A total of 418 protesters were sent to Adiala Jail on remand, with 107 nominated in the 27 FIRs lodged against them. However, a number of protesters were released from custody as part of the agreement between the government and the protesters.

Also on Thursday, the judicial remand of 47 protesters still in jail was extended.

At the last hearing of the case on November 23, the Ministries of Defence and Interior had presented their response before the two-member bench.

After hearing arguments, the bench adjourned the hearing till Nov 30 directing the respondents to submit the implementation report.

During the hearing, Justice Isa remarked: “When the writ of the state ends, decisions are made on streets,” adding that, “this dharna [sit-in] is all about one man’s ego and his quest to get fame.”