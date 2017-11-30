NAB chief returns money to 175 people affected by fake housing schemes

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal reiterated the bureau’s commitment to catch influential and powerful people belonging to private housing societies involved in corruption.

“NAB will now focus its attention on these people,” the NAB chairman said at a ceremony held at the bureau’s headquarters to distribute money among 175 people who had been affected by nine housing societies or government departments.

“Various cooperative and private housing societies neither allotted plots to poor people, widows, government pensioners and orphans nor returned the money to these people who were running from pillar to post to get their money back,” Justice Iqbal regretted.

Lauding efforts of NAB officials to root out corruption to a great extent from the country, he said that he could see satisfaction and fearlessness on the faces of NAB officials who were ready to face consequences in their efforts to catch influential and powerful people involved in such crimes.

Reiterating the firm resolve of NAB to ensure arrest of the mighty and influential people involved in corruption cases, the chairman said that out of 179 mega corruption cases, NAB had filed 96 references in relevant accountability courts. The remaining cases, he said, would soon be taken to their logical conclusion.