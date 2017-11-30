Indonesian films introduced to China via Silk Road Film Festival

Latest update November 30th, 2017 10:48 AM
Nov 30, 2017 China Update with CRI
Some Indonesian films have been screened in Fuzhou, where the Silk Road International Film Festival is now underway.
Peter Pan, founder of Red and White China – Nan Yang Qiao in Chinese – is promoting these popular films to Chinese movie fans. The company is dedicated to film exchanges between Southeast Asia and China.
Pan says he hopes his company can foster mutual understanding among the people.
