PM Abbasi to inaugurate CPEC coal power plant in Port Qasim today

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is set to arrive in Karachi on a one-day visit, where he will inaugurate a coal power plant under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Port Qasim.

The prime minister will also chair a high-level meeting in Karachi later today to discuss the law and order situation in the metropolis.

Earlier this week on Monday, PM Abbasi met King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz during his visit to Saudi Arabia, where the two dignitaries discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar.

PM Abbasi lauded the efforts of the Saudi leadership in bringing peace and stability to the region and assured the Saudi King of Pakistan’s full support in this regard.

On the occasion, King Salman praised the excellent relations that exist between the two sides and efforts of Pakistan in rooting out the menace of terrorism and extremism from its soil.