SRK chooses Deepika over Priyanka for ‘Don 3’?

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who is currently surrounded by some serious drama for her upcoming movie ‘Padmavati’, is reportedly all set to replace her long time friend Priyanka Chopra from her super hit franchise ‘Don 3’.

Priyanka has shined in the last two ‘Don’ parts as ‘Roma’, opposite the real don of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan. If rumors are to be believed, sources are claiming that SRK is in no mood of casting Priyanka and instead wants Deepika to be play her role in the third part of the film.

Deepika and Shah Rukh have successfully stared in three movies, which are ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Chennai Express’ and ‘Happy New Year’. Media reported that Shah Rukh has spoken to the director of the last two movies and possibly the third one Farhan Akhtar about replacing Priyanka and casting Deepika for ‘Don 3’.

Despite all these apparent replacements, Priyanka is working in Hollywood, project after project. The actress is currently shooting for her TV series ‘Quantico’ in L.A. It’s still to see who gets finalized for the mega star Amitabh Bachchan’s original movie remake.