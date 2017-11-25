SNGPL launches operation against illegal connections

RAWALPINDI: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) launched a crackdown against illegal gas connection and against miscreants involved in theft of natural gas.

SNGPL spokesman Shahid Akram told media that teams raided in Tench Bhatta, Adaila Road, Gulshanabad, PWD Housing Authority, Sawan Garden and Gujar Khan and removed the connections and imposed heavy fines, after registering cases against them.

Natural gas theft was one of the main causes of Unaccounted-for-Gas (UFG) or line losses, which was severely impacting SNGPL’s financial bottom line. The gas company was waging an all out efforts against those involved in gas theft and meter tampering by conducting raids on a regular basis, he added.

He advised the residents to use efficient home appliances to save energy keeping in view the deficiency in sector being faced by the country.

He also asked that during winter the domestic appliances especially water geysers and room heaters should be used properly and in accordance with requirement.