Sunny Leone takes advantage of Deepika Padukone’s controversy

Amid all the chaos surrounding Deepika Padukone’s ‘Padmavati’, the Bollywood calendar saw a drastic change, seems like some filmmakers are cashing in on the postponement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie. Now, Sunny Leone’s ‘Tera Intezaar’ took Padmavati’s original release date (December 1).

According to Indian media reports, “It was always meant to be December 8. Even our teaser said 8th. But we moved up (November 24) as Padmavati was shifted to December 1 and we needed a 2-week gap. Now that there is no movie on December 1, we are going back to our original plan,” Ritesh Sidhwani producers of Tera Intezaar, Excel Entertainment, said.

Apart from ‘Tera Intazaar’, Kapil Sharma’s ‘Firangi’ also postpone the release by a week. The film, which was supposed to hit the screens on November 24, will now head to the theaters on December 1.

‘Fukrey Returns’ also announced that they would release the movie a week earlier. While they were supposed to hit the screens on December 15, now the film will head to theaters on December 8.