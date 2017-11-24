Bajwa says army will support civil govt’s initiatives in Balochistan

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated that the armed forces will provide full support to the federal and Balochistan governments in ensuring the success of development projects in Balochistan, the military’s media wing said.

Bajwa made the remark while visiting the Southern Command headquarters in Quetta along with Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, where the two were briefed on the socio-economic, security and other aspects of the ‘Khushhal Balochistan’ programme — a development initiative for the province, a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the ISPR, a few aspects of the initiative require further deliberation, which will be finalised in the next few days.

Zehri appreciated the contributions of the security apparatus towards improving the stability of the province and extended support for the execution of the initiative, read the ISPR statement.

Earlier in September, Gen Bajwa, during a visit to Gwadar and Turbat, had pledged the military’s “full support” for the development of Balochistan.

Talking to the troops, Gen Bajwa had reportedly said the development of Balochistan was “extremely important” for the progress of Pakistan.

All ongoing development projects in the province shall be completed, Bajwa was quoted as saying.

The ISPR further said that Gen Bajwa promised that army will “extend support to all state institutions in this regard”.